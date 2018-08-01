Faulkner University
Private Christian university offering undergraduate, graduate, and law degree programs with flexible online and hybrid learning options
Regional bank with multiple Montgomery locations offering personal banking, business banking, wealth management, and mortgage services
Alabama-based insurance company headquartered in Montgomery offering auto, home, life, and commercial insurance products statewide
Nationally ranked public university named most affordable in Alabama, offering 100+ degree programs with a Wellness Center and competitive athletics
Historic HBCU founded in 1887 offering a full range of undergraduate and graduate programs with a vibrant campus life and athletics
Powerful memorial by the Equal Justice Initiative with 800 steel monoliths honoring lynching victims, plus sculpture garden and grounds
One of the world's 10 largest Shakespeare festivals with year-round professional theater performances in the Wynton M. Blount Cultural Park
Troy University museum on the site where Rosa Parks was arrested in 1955, featuring interactive exhibits and a replica Montgomery city bus
Boutique hotel in the Autograph Collection by Marriott offering unique upscale accommodations in the heart of downtown Montgomery
Two-year public college with 3 Montgomery campuses offering 34+ programs, associate degrees, workforce training, and online learning
Private liberal arts college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, offering small class sizes and personalized education since 1854