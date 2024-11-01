Dauphin's Casual Fine-Dining

Noja
Intimate Mediterranean-Asian fine dining on Jackson Street serving a seasonal three-course prix fixe menu with standout scallops, duck breast, and house-made desserts
Upscale restaurant atop the RSA Battle House Tower offering Gulf Coast seafood, steaks, and craft cocktails with panoramic views of Mobile Bay and the city skyline
Intimate Mediterranean-Asian fine dining on Jackson Street serving a seasonal three-course prix fixe menu with standout scallops, duck breast, and house-made desserts
Chef-driven Southern restaurant on Dauphin Street featuring farm-to-table blackened catfish, deviled eggs, and weekend brunch in a stylish downtown setting
Lively downtown gastropub with a dog-friendly courtyard known for Gulf seafood gumbo, smash burgers, sweet potato waffle fries, and freshly made beignets